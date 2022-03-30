For the first time ever, the traditional IDF Golani Brigade race, its 31st edition, passed through Judea and Samaria, specifically Gush Etzion.

The race began in Mount Hermon in the north and ends in Eilat in the south.

Taking part in this year's race: Golani Brigade commander Colonel Barak Hiram, Deputy and Acting Chairman of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Yitzhak Fried, former MK and Gush Etzion resident Shuli Moalem Refaeli – who lost her husband Lt. Col. Moshe Moalem in the 1997 helicopter disaster, and the Golobenzitz family who lost their son, Lt. David Golobenzitz during an anti-terror operation in Hebron in 2017.

The soldiers made a stop at the Neve Daniel educational campus at 10:00 am this morning and then proceeded to the famous Gush Etzion "Lone Oak" tree where a ceremony will be held at 11:00 am.

Deputy and Acting Chairman of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Yitzhak Fried said: "We are proud to host the Golani Race in this wonderful region of the country called Gush Etzion. We have a pina chama (warm corner) here for our area's soldiers. My hope is to see soldiers running here, for sporting events only.