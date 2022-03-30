Mesugalim is an organization based in Israel, providing many services for autistic children and their families. Autism, varying in a broad spectrum of functionalities, places many hurdles and burdens on the affected children and their families. Mesugalim is there for them with assistance and encouragement.

Mesugalim runs a mini hotel in which they host autistic children for short-term periods of time, giving them the support and therapy they require and enabling the families to enjoy some quiet time and longed-after tranquility. During the holiday seasons in Israel, hundreds of autistic children participate in the Mesugalim camp programs, in order to give the families time to rejuvenate.

Mesugalim organizes special programs for the children and families while offering advice and professional guidance for the parents, and arranging meetings between parents of similar cases to share their experiences and support one another.

Mesugalim was founded and established by a group of parents of autistic children, with the purpose of providing relief and assistance to others suffering likewise. And is absolutely not meant to financially benefit anyone. All activities and programs are covered only by our dear sponsors.

Our annual Grand Raffle:

In order to expand and increase our activities, Mesugalim is now running its annual massive raffle, in which someone [maybe you..] is going to win the brand new ultra-luxurious 2022 LEXUS LX600.

This magnificent sought-after vehicle will definitely make you the king of the road! Following is a quote from the Lexus official website regarding this new vehicle: Completely reimagined for 2022, the all-new LX represents the next chapter of flagship luxury. Its exterior, a study in sophistication and strength, exhibits a silhouette that perfectly complements any road, on-road or off. And the first-ever LX F SPORT Handling elevates your drive to its most visceral heights. Featuring aerodynamically enhanced bodywork, exclusive 22-inch wheels, and a race-inspired interior, this SUV stands in a class of its own.

It goes without saying that this superior raffle prize is only aside from the immeasurable mitzvah that the winner along with all other raffle participants will be awarded from Shamayim, and they will undoubtedly merit boundless blessings from above.

Maran Rav Chaim Kanievski Shlit”a and Maran Rav Shalom Cohen Shlit”a have blessed all donors, that their hearty donation shall protect them from all evil, and they should never need to deal with this dreadful nissayon of autism.

