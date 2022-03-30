Schools across Israel are cancelling field trips, following a spate of deadly Arab terror attacks.

Dozens of cities and towns have instructed local schools to nix or delay planned field trips, citing the stabbing attack in Be’er Sheva last Tuesday which left four dead, a shooting attack that killed two Border Police officers in Hadera this Sunday, and the shooting attack in Bnei Brak Tuesday night which left five dead.

According to a report by Kan Wednesday morning, the city councils of Petah Tikva, Modi’in, and Rishon Letzion are among the municipalities to order local schools to cancel planned field trips.

Numerous smaller towns across Israel announced plans to increase security in and around schools.

Modi’in Mayor Haim Bibas, who also heads Israel’s Federation of Local Authorities, called on Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev (Labor) to deploy security forces to protect schools across the country.

Israeli towns across Judea and Samaria have temporarily banned entry to Palestinian Authority workers, while in some cities inside the Green Line including Ramat Gan, Afula, Ashdod, and Kiryat Gat, mayors have requested that contractors voluntarily halt the use of Palestinian Arab labor at construction sites.