There is a wave of terror attacks in Israel:

1. On March 22, 2022 Arutz 7 reported "Horrific footage shows Arab terrorist murdering woman at gas station in Be'er Sheva." (See link below)

2. On March 27, 2022 Reuters reported "Two Arab gunmen killed two police officers on a city street in Israel on Sunday and were then shot dead, as the U.S. secretary of state and three Arab foreign ministers visited the country for a summit. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its Telegram account. The two assailants in Hadera, a city about 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv, were Arab citizens of Israel..."

3. On March 29, 2022 Arutz 7reported "At least five people were killed by a gunman in Bnei Brak Tuesday evening. The shooter, who was apparently an Arab terrorist, rode a motorcycle and shot the occupants of a private car with an M-16 rifle. Four occupants of the vehicle were killed. A fifth victim, a police officer, was taken to Beilinson Hospital, where he was declared dead."

It seems the wave of terror attacks is the begining of an Arab revolt against theJewish State.

On March 28, 2022 Arutz 7 reported "IDF Brigadier General (Res.) and former minister Effi Eitam warned Tuesday that the recent spate of terror attacks perpetrated by Israeli Arabs marks the beginning of a violent uprising by Israel’s Arab sector..."We need to tell ourselves the truth: We are in the midst of an Arab revolt, an Islamic-nationalist revolt against the idea of Israel as the state of the Jewish people. They hold [Israeli] citizenship and have equal rights in everything, but they are separatists.” “These 200,000 ‘good’ Arabs don’t need guns. The [Arab] sector is building a military force against the state, Israeli Arabs are becoming a separatist population. We may face a situation in which citizens of the country rebel against its authority and its sovereignty, included with armed underground movements.”

The Israeli Arabs are joining the Palestinian Arabs in revolting against Israel because they reject the "Two State Solution", they want an Arab State "from the river to the sea".

Israeli Arabs, PA Arabs and Hamas are all part of the same Islamic Ummah; all share the same goal to destroy the Jewish State, they only differ in their tactics.

Hamas

Hamas rejects the "2 State Solution" and wants Israel's destruction. The Palestinian Media Watch translated an interview by one of Hamas founders Mahmoud al-Zahar to the Palestinian newspaper Al-Ayyam in which he said “transfer what it has [in Gaza] or just a small part of it to the West Bank, we would be able to settle the battle of the final promise [to destroy Israel] with a speed that no one can imagine…[Some] have said Hamas wants to create an Islamic emirate in Gaza. We won’t do that, but we will build an Islamic state in Palestine, all of Palestine…”

On June 20, 2010 Y-net newsreported "...An official from the Palestinian organization, Mahmoud al-Zahar on Sunday urged the Palestinian Authority to instruct its staff to stop pursuing terror organizations and allow them to fire rockets at Israel from the West Bank. In an interview to Palestinian paper al-Quds, al-Zahar said the Gaza Strip has been liberated, "and the PA's security apparatus should free our hands. In order to liberate Jerusalem and the West Bank, rockets must be fired from the West Bank. Why should this fire come only from the Strip?"

The Tower reported "...Al-Zahar responded by reinforcing Hamas’ commitment to the complete liberation of Palestine. “If we liberate Palestine though the resistance until the 1967 borders, we will go directly to liberate the rest of Palestine and the territories of 1948, and there will be no negotiations,” he said.

“If Hamas liberated 99.9% of the land of Palestine, it will not give up on the rest,” al-Zahar continued. He added, “We cannot religiously, morally or nationally give up on one inch of the land of Palestine.”

Al Zahar also said “Anyone who thinks that we will recognize the existence of the [Zionist] entity or the 1967 borders is deluded… Palestine stretches from the Egyptian border in the south to Lebanon in the north, and from Jordan in the east to the Mediterranean sea in the west, and we will never recognize anything less than this.”

Abbas' Palestinian Authority

Abbas rejects the 2 State Solution". On July 2013 Jonathan Tobin reported in Commentary Magazine that “While in Cairo yesterday to meet with Egypt’s new leaders, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas let drop a few remarks about the peace negotiations with Israel that began in Washington last night....Abbas left no doubt about what his vision of peace entails:

“In a final resolution, we would not see the presence of a single Israeli — civilian or soldier — on our lands,” Abbas said following a meeting with interim Egyptian President Adly Mansour in Cairo.

...The Abbas statement provides some important context for the key Israeli demand that the Palestinians refuse to accept: PA acknowledgement of the legitimacy of Israel as a Jewish state. If Palestinians think there is something racist about Israel being accepted as the sole Jewish state in the world, why is it OK for them to envision an independent state of their own where Jewish communities would have to be destroyed and their inhabitants be evicted?

...The Palestinian position remains that specific acceptance on their part of Israel as a Jewish state would undermine the rights of the Arab minority inside the pre-1967 lines and force them to make a judgment about the country’s internal arrangements. But the whole point of the conflict since its beginnings a century ago has always been the Arab rejection of the return of the Jews to their ancient homeland. If Palestinians are determined to create an independent state where there are no Jews, why then are they so afraid of agreeing that their neighbors will be a Jewish state?

The reason for this is no mystery.

More than any compromise on borders, accepting Israel as a Jewish state would be an open acknowledgement that the conflict is finished. It would mean the descendants of the Palestinian refugees of 1948 would have to be resettled elsewhere and all terrorism and efforts to erase Israel inside its contracted borders would cease.

The demand for recognition of a Jewish state is often represented as something new created by Prime Minister Netanyahu in order to make peace more difficult to achieve. But it should be remembered that the original United Nations partition resolution of 1947 spoke of the country being specifically divided between a Jewish state and an Arab one, not Israel and “Palestine.” The effort to deny the right of the Jewish people to a sovereign state in their own land is an act of prejudice since no other group in the world is treated in this manner.

...What Abbas is asking for is for Israel to be a bi-national state of Jews and Arabs while Palestine would be a solely Arab nation...”

Abbas rejects the two state solution. Lt. Col. (ret) Jonathan Halevi explained in the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs that Abbas supports a phased plan for Israel’s destruction “…Beneath the moderate guise that Abbas tries to project is a Palestinian leader who unreservedly supports terror and demands to implement what the Palestinians call the “right of return.”

…What the Palestinians mean by “right of return” according to Resolution 194 and the Arab Peace Initiative is simple enough and was ratified as an official law by the Palestinian parliament with Abbas’s approval.

According to the 2008 Law of the Right of Return of the Palestinian Refugees:

“The right of return of the Palestinian refugees to their homes and property, while receiving compensation for their suffering, is an inalienable and enshrined right that cannot be compromised, replaced, reconsidered, interpreted otherwise, or subjected to a referendum.

The right of return is natural, personal, collective, civil, political, passed on from father to son; it is not nullified by the passage of time or by the signing of any agreement and it cannot be abolished or waived in any way.

The Palestinian refugees shall not be resettled or displaced as an alternative to the right of return.

Anyone who violates the provisions of this Act shall be guilty of the crime of treason and will be subject to all criminal and civil penalties prescribed for this crime.

Anything that contradicts this law is considered null and void, and any legislation or agreement that will derogate from the right of return or contradict the provisions of this Act shall be deemed null and void.”

In other words, even after an Israeli withdrawal to 1967 borders and the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state, the conflict will remain unchanged and Palestine will demand the “return” to Israel of the millions of refugees and their descendants. The Palestinian demand for “return” entails the transfer of millions of Jews from their homes and the end of the state of Israel…”

Israeli Arabs

On May 11, 2021 Aryeh Savir wrote in TPZ "Muslim mobs attacked Jewish targets in the city of Lod on Monday night, in an apparent show of solidarity with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, leaving behind scenes reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s. As part of the attacks, the rioters pillaged synagogues, ransacked the houses of prayer and desecrated the Torah scrolls. In addition, they attacked Jewish schools in the city.

Israeli Arabs praise terrorist attacks against Jews. On March 25,2020 Arutz 7 reported "Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh sent a video expressing his "appreciation" for the "heroic efforts" of the mothers of Palestinian Arab terrorists.

The video, first exposed by Makor Rishon reporter Assaf Gibor, was recorded in honor of Mother's Day that was celebrated in the Arab world this past Saturday."

During the war against Hamas the blog israellycool.com posted a video showing Israeli Arabs in Yaffo (Tel Aviv) celebrating rocket fire from Gaza… “People always argue with me that Yaffo is a place where Arabs and Jews get along and all is fine and dandy…most of the Arabs there support Hamas and as you can see they celebrate the rockets being fired from Gaza, while taking advantage of the protective measures we have in place for all citizens!…” (see the video)

On March 23, 2020 Nadav Shragai wrote in Israel Hayom "Middle East scholar Professor Raphael Israeli, 84, one of the preeminent researchers on the Arabs of Israel, recently returned to Israel from a research trip abroad.. and went straight into coronavirus quarantine. But he is much more bothered by the political debate over how Arab Israelis will be represented politically. In contrast to widely publicized claims, Israeli sees a "clear trend of disconnect, not any desire to integrate into Israeli society" among Arabs.

He is squarely against the possibility of any Zionist party depending – actively or passively – on the Joint Arab List in order to form a government. He sees what is occurring in Arab Israeli politics as "a serious decline," and finds it difficult to understand why others can't see what he sees: "Not increasing closeness at all, but rather Arab Israelis pulling away from Israeli-ness."

"Let's put our cards on the table: They say that Arab Israelis, who are 20% of the population, want to integrate, but they vote for a confederation of parties that define Israel as a state that commits theft and robbery. Arab MKs, including a few who are currently in the Knesset, supported the "Vision Document" for the Arabs of Israel back in 2006-7, and have never gone back on their support. People have forgotten, but these documents, whose representatives justify the right of return for Arabs even now, reject the idea of Arab Israeli identity and cling to the idea of the Palestinian people and the Arab nation.

"For them, Zionism is colonialism. Hanin Zoabi and Ayman Odeh have adopted this agenda, or something similar to it. Many more who identify with the parties that now make up the Joint Arab List embrace that same agenda. There is no process of moderation, only radicalization.

On March 24, 2020 Dan Shueftan wrote in Israel Hayom "The vast majority of Arab Israeli voters cast ballots for the Joint Arab List. They are well aware of the fact that their political and public leadership rejects the legitimacy of the Jewish state, and openly expresses their understanding, sympathy and support for Israel's enemies' violence and attempts to undermine its foundations, existence and security.

...the Arab "vision documents," which cast the Zionist enterprise as a colonialist project – not as a people returning to their homeland, over which a historical compromise must be reached. But instead, the Jews are seen as foreign occupiers that wants to enjoy the poisoned fruit of the worst crime in modern history, the sin of colonialism.

...This has led to the Palestinian leadership's basic demand – which, not coincidentally, appears in the platform of the Joint Arab List: A "just solution" to the issue of Arab refugees and right of return in accordance with UN Resolution 194.

This demand is anchored in the view that the success of "Zionist colonialism" has interfered with justice and the world order, and seeks to restore them by turning back the clock. The way they see it, the heinous crime can be accepted for now – and that's convenient when the Arabs are benefiting from the achievements of the Jews – but it cannot be legitimized or accepted as a permanent reality...

Israeli Arabs claim that Zionists are colonialists but many, if not most, Israeli Arabs immigrated from other parts of the Middle East. On March 23, 2012 MEMRI reported "Hamas Minister of the Interior and of National Security Fathi Hammad Slams Egypt over Fuel Shortage in Gaza Strip, and Says: "Half of the Palestinians Are Egyptians and the Other Half Are Saudis" (Please see video in the link below)

Jews have been persecuted and expelled from most Middle East Countries and they managed to find refuge in Israel, a country smaller than New Jersey. Jimena.org reported that since 1948, 850,000 Jews have been expelled from Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lybia, Lebanon, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia,Yemen and other Middle East Countries. Israel is the only safe heaven for Jewish refugees in the Middle-East and Jews cannot tolerate to be victims of antisemitic attacks in the Jewish Homeland.

An Arab Islamic Nationalistic Revolt in Israel invalidates the concept of two States for two Peoples. If the two State Solution is not feasable the only possible solution is to recognize that the Palestinians already have a State in Jordan. Israeli Arabs who revolt against the Jewish State should be deported.

Jordan was created from British Mandate Palestine, most of the population is Palestinian, Jordan's Queen is Palestinian, the next Jordanian King will be the son of a Palestinian, Jordan's previous King said "Jordan is Palestine, Palestine is Jordan". Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas said “Palestinians and Jordanians are one people in two states – Jordan and Palestine..." Jordan is Palestine.

Ezequiel Doiny is author of "Obama's assault on Jerusalem's Western Wall"