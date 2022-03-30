The chairman of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, MK Ayman Odeh, condemned Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Bnei Brak in which five people were murdered.

Odeh said, "Five civilians were killed today. They are added to the 51 Palestinians killed since the beginning of the year. The heart is torn in the face of the bereavement and loss of all families. I strongly oppose any harm to Palestinian citizens as well as to Israelis."

MK Amichai Chikli (Yamina) responded to Odeh and said, "Five civilians were killed today, you hate them all but most of all you hate the Arab policeman who attacked the terrorist. They are added to two soldiers who were murdered in Hadera and to four civilians in Be'er Sheva. Our heart is torn, your heart is happy. We know you, Ayman Odeh, you hate Israel and are a sworn enemy."

Earlier, Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas condemned the terrorist attack in Bnei Brak.

“A heinous and indecent terrorist crime took place in Bnei Brak today, against innocent civilians. I send condolences to the families and wish a complete recovery to the wounded,” he said.

“We all stand together in the face of a murderous wave of terror, all of us with no differences. The streets of Israel’s cities are crowded with Arab and Jewish citizens, and those who embark on a vicious killing spree do not notice or differentiate between [Jewish] blood and [Arab] blood.”

Abbas also said, “We will not be content with condemnations and messages of condolence, because terrorism does not stop and does not bow its head. We are determined to embark on the path of peace in the face of all extremists, and we are determined to do everything we can to prevent further harm to innocent civilians.”