Hundreds of Palestinian Arabs gathered on Tuesday evening near the Damascus Gate in ​​the Old City of Jerusalem to celebrate the shooting attack in Bnei Brak in which five people were murdered.

The terrorist who carried out the attack was Dia Hamarsha, a resident of the village of Ya'bad in the Jenin area, who was previously arrested on security-related charges and who is believed to have been a member of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

The Palestinian Arabs who gathered at the Damascus Gate chanted "Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar". Similar protests in support of the attack were held in other Palestinian Arab cities throughout Judea and Samaria.

A Twitter account affiliated with Hamas uploaded a short video in which a young Palestinian Arab is seen removing a large tray loaded with baklava from a car, and then distributes the baklava to passing drivers.

In the background a man is heard saying "Congratulations to the (Al-Qassam) Brigades," a reference to Hamas' military wing.