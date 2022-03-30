World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder reacted to the terrorist killing spree in Bnei Brak that left five Israelis dead, including an Israeli Arab police officer.

“The images and videos of the act of terror carried out by a gunman in Bnei Brak this evening are absolutely horrifying. Fueled by hate, the perpetrator methodically murdered five Israelis in cold blood,” he said.

“Once again, Israelis have been murdered by a Jihadist terrorist, with the Bnei Brak slayings following on the heels of the killings of four Israelis in Beersheba last week and of two border police officers in Hadera on Sunday,” added Lauder.

“This latest string of attacks, targeting civilians, is proof that we cannot afford to drop our guard. No one should have to walk down the street, ride their bike, or drive their car knowing that the next moment might be their last.”

“While Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has condemned these latest acts of murder, Hamas has predictably praised them, demonstrating once again that the ultimate goal of these Iran-backed extremists is the destruction of Israel,” noted Lauder.

“I call on the international community, including those intent on attacking Israel at every opportunity, to condemn these and all acts of violence which underscore Israel’s need to protect and defend itself and its citizens.”