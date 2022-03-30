US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Tuesday’s shooting attack in Bnei Brak.

“We strongly condemn today’s terrorist attack in Bnei Brak, Israel, that killed five innocent victims. This comes after two other recent horrific terrorist attacks in Hadera and Be’er Sheva, Israel,” he said in a statement.

“This violence is unacceptable. Israelis—like all people around the world—should be able to live in peace and without fear. Our hearts go out to the families of those killed in the attacks. May their memories be a blessing,” added Blinken.

President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, also condemned the attack.

“We are appalled by the terrorist attack tonight near Tel Aviv and stand with our Israeli allies in the face of such barbarism. This is the third such attack in eleven days. We have offered all relevant support to Prime Minister Bennett and his government,” he said.

“The United States is unwavering in our commitment to partners confronting terrorism in their streets. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and we wish a speedy recovery to the wounded,” added Sullivan.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett earlier on Tuesday released a video statement in which he commented on the attack in Bnei Brak.

“We are currently dealing with a new wave of terrorism. What we witnessed less than a year ago in Operation Guardians of the Walls, the terrorism and the violence, from within Israel and inside Israel, was the first sign,” he said.

“This is a great and complex challenge for the IDF, the ISA and the Israel Police that requires the security establishment to be creative and for us to adapt ourselves to the new threat and read the tell-tale signs of lone individuals, sometimes without organizational affiliation, and to be in control on the ground in order to thwart terrorism even before it happens.”

“The security forces of the State of Israel are the best in the world. They are up to the task and, as in the previous waves, we will prevail this time as well,” stated Bennett.