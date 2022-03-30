Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday evening commented on the shooting attack in Bnei Brak.

Abbas said that "the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians will only lead to a further deterioration in the situation while we all strive to achieve stability and especially before the holy month of Ramadan and the Christian and Jewish holidays."

The PA chairman also warned against "exploiting the incident, which is being condemned, to carry out attacks and reactions against our Palestinian people by the settlers."

"The cycle of violence demonstrates that permanent, comprehensive and just peace is the shortest and most correct path to provide security and stability to the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and to the peoples of the region," he added.