Magen David Adom EMT Menachem Englander, who was at the scene of Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Bnei Brak, recalled what he saw.

"I live on HaShnayim Street in Bnei Brak and I was at home when I heard gunshots. I immediately went out to the street and saw a terrorist pointing a weapon at me. By a miracle his weapon jammed and he couldn't shoot and I was saved. I immediately went back in my house, locked my door and reported to the emergency dispatch center. Once the police arrived at the scene and secured the street I went back downstairs. Unfortunately, three men in their 30s were unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, after medical checks, we were forced to pronounce them deceased."

MDA EMT Lipa Hirsh who was at the nearby MDA station and heard the shots said, "We heard the shots at the MDA station and immediately went in the direction of the shots. On Herzl Street we came across a man in his 30s lying unresponsive. He was not breathing, didn't have a pulse and had suffered gunshot wounds. We performed medical checks and found we had no choice but to pronounce him deceased.”

“Approximately 100 meters from him, further down the street, we came across a 40-year-old man, lying unresponsive with gunshots to his body. An additional MDA team which arrived at the scene provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital in critical condition. With my team, I continued to the scene at HaShnayim Street at the corner of Bialik Street where we found three victims, one in a car and two lying on the sidewalk, all unresponsive. We performed medical checks and had no choice but to pronounce them deceased."

MDA EMT Daniel Amzallag who evacuated the police officer who was murdered in the attack to the hospital reported, "The police officer suffered from a gunshot wound and was in critical condition. We immediately took him to the MICU, fighting for his life while driving to the hospital. The doctors at the trauma unit continued the medical efforts but his injury was fatal and to our sadness had to pronounce him dead."