Cleared for publication:Sergeant Amir Khoury is the policeman who was killed on Tuesday evening in the shooting attack in Bnei Brak, during which five people were murdered by a terrorist from the Palestinian Arab village of Ya'bad near Jenin.

Khoury, 32, was a Christian Arab, who resided in Nof Hagalil and was the son of a police officer. Khoury arrived at the scene of the attack on a motorcycle along with Sergeant E., and the two encountered the terrorist after he shot at passers-by and killed four people. Khoury fired at the terrorist and died in an ensuing shootout.

The name of another person who was murdered in the attack has also been cleared for publication: Yaakov Shalom, a father of five children from Bnei Brak.

Three other people whose names have not yet been made public were murdered in the attack: A resident of Bnei Brak and two others foreign citizens.

The police said that "preliminary investigative findings indicate that an attacker armed with an assault rifle opened fire on civilians on HaShnayim Street in Bnei Brak and critically wounded several civilians, from there moved to Herzl Street, opened fire on civilians, before a police force neutralized him."

Following the attack, the Police Commissioner has raised the alert level to its highest for the first time since Operation Guardian of the Walls last May.