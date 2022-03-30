One of the people murdered in the shooting attack in Bnei Brak was Sergeant Amir Khoury, 32, from Nof Hagalil, a police officer who was a member of the team who killed the terrorist.

Khoury was seriously wounded during the neutralization of the terrorist and was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where he was pronounced dead.

Four other people were killed in Tuesday’s attack, two of them residents of Bnei Brak and two foreign citizens.

Khoury and his fellow team member were summoned to the scene of the attack and encountered the terrorist as they were riding their motorcycle in an alley in Bnei Brak. The terrorist managed to fire a bullet or two at them which hit Khoury.