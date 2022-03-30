Citizens of Israel, these are difficult times. Every few years, the State of Israel faces a wave of terrorism.

After a period of quiet, there is a violent outburst of those who are trying to destroy us, those who want to harm us at all costs, whose hatred of the Jews, of the State of Israel, drives them crazy. Those who are willing to die - provided we do not live in peace.

We are dealing with a new wave of terrorism these days. What we saw less than a year ago, during Operation Guardian of the Walls - terrorism and violence, from within Israel and within Israel, was just the beginning.

This is a great challenge for the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Israel Police. A complex challenge that requires the defense systems to be creative and adapt to the new threat. Read indicative signs in individuals, sometimes even without organizational affiliation, and know the area well in order to thwart terrorism even before it happens.

The security forces of the State of Israel are among the best in the world, they are prepared to deal with the task, and as in previous waves, this time too we will win."

Citizens of Israel, I ask together with you to express condolences to the families and wish a recovery to the wounded. We are all guarantors of one another, we are all required to show responsibility and vigilance.

I strengthen the civilians and the police who shot at the terrorists in the various arenas. I spoke to some of them and thanked them on behalf of us all. These are heroes who, thanks to their courage, saved human lives.

We are at the dawn of a challenging time. We have known terrorism, from the beginning of Zionism. They did not break us then and they will not break us today.

The secret of our existence is the mutual guarantee between us, our determination to maintain the house we built - at all costs.

Citizens of Israel, this time too we will win.