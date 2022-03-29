M., the police officer who killed the terrorist who carried out the murderous attack in Bnei Brak, recalled the attack on Tuesday evening.

"We received a report of a shooting, we drove to the scene, I noticed a terrorist with an M-16 aimed at us, he fired one bullet at my partner who fell down. We fought for a few seconds and then I eliminated him with my gun," he said.

Tel Aviv District Commander Amichai Eshed said, "I would like to point out the residents of Bnei Brak who good residents who just want to live their lives in peace. I am proud of our police officers who sought contact [with the terrorist]."

Five people were killed in Tuesday evening’s terrorist attack. The shooter, an Arab terrorist, rode a motorcycle and shot the occupants of a private car with an M-16 rifle.

Four occupants of the vehicle were killed. A fifth victim was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where he was pronounced dead.