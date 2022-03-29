President Isaac Herzog responded on Tuesday to the murderous terrorist attack in Bnei Brak.

“The heart aches when despicable terrorists again shed the blood of innocents. Our steadfast spirit, which has already overcome terrorist attacks and wars, will once again overcome the hatred of our enemies,” he said.

“I send my condolences to the bereaved families, and pray with the entire people of Israel for the healing of the wounded.”

“I am confident that the security forces will do their job faithfully, and call on the public to show solidarity and responsibility and let them act resolutely, quickly and accurately.”

“Despite the pain, and despite the difficult feelings, I ask that you act sensitively and not distribute videos and messages that could harm the families whose worlds have just been destroyed,” concluded Herzog.