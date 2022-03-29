Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the murderous attack in Bnei Brak Tuesday night.

"Israel is facing a murderous wave of Arab terrorism. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones tonight, and I pray for the recovery of the wounded," Bennett said.

"The security forces are working. We will fight terrorism consistently, stubbornly and with an iron fist. They will not move us from here. We will win," the prime minister declared.

The shooter rode a motorcycle and shot the occupants of a private car with an M-16 rifle, killing four occupants. A fifth victim was taken to Beilinson hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter was identified as a 27-year-old Palestinian Arab named Dia Hamarsha, a resident of the village of Ya'bad in northern Samaria, who apparently stayed in Israel illegally.

In 2013 he served half a year in prison for a security offense.

According to another report by Channel 13 News, a squad of three terrorists came from the village of Yaved in northern Samaria to carry out the attack in the city of Bnei Brak. One of the terrorists was eliminated at the scene and the other was neutralized - a manhunt is underway for the third terrorist.

According to documentation from the scene, the terrorist was seen walking around with a weapon, apparently an M-16, and shot at several people: he was heard speaking in Hebrew and shouting at someone; "Stop, stop!".

Eleven Israelis have been killed in three terrorist attacks in the last week - in Be'er Sheva, Hadera and tonight in Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan.