The Israeli-led ‘Shining Star’ humanitarian aid operation for refugees in Ukraine, has now entered its eighth day.

The number of patients treated at the field hospital that was established under the auspices of Sheba Medical Center and representatives of the Israeli health system today crossed the 1,000 mark.

The 1,000th patient is 75-year-old Nina, who about two weeks ago helped transfer refugees from the shelled city of Kharkov to the Polish border. During the heroic operation, Nina felt pains in her chest and lost consciousness. Locals who provided her with help evacuated her to a hospital in Poland, where she underwent therapeutic catheterization and was released for follow-up. Nina arrived at the Israeli field hospital and where doctors found symptoms of blood vessel blockage and hospitalized her for observation.

Since the start of operations at the field hospital 1,117 people have been treated, of whom 33 have been hospitalized. A total of 935 adults and 182 children have been treated.

According to Yoel Har-Even, the director of the field hospital, the most common complaints for which refugees have been treated are hypertension, back pain, abdominal pain, diabetes and coronary heart disease.

Since its inception, the field hospital has offered a high standard of medical treatment and provided the best quality medical response to a steady stream of refugees, incorporating the use of advanced and groundbreaking technologies from the Sheba Beyond Virtual Hospital, managed by Dr. Galia Barkai.

Dr. Galia Barkai: "The ability to access Sheba's best experts remotely using advanced technologies is nothing less than exciting. Despite operating from tents in the field, we are able to provide the most comprehensive and best medical solution to a variety of medical problems, including in the field of psychiatry. This is thanks to the professionalism of the medical staff here and of those who support us from Israel, and to Sheba Beyond's advanced technologies, which allow us to treat anyone, at any time, from anywhere in the world."

The field hospital’s operation is made possible thanks to the Schusterman Family Philanthropies, which contributes to national and social projects in Israel, the JDC and other donors.