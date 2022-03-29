Former President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release information on Hunter Biden’s relationship with Eastern European oligarchs in an interview this week.

During an interview with Just the News that aired on Tuesday, Trump referenced a 2020 Senate paper that mentioned Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina – who at the time was the wife of Moscow’s mayor – giving $3.5 million dollars to a company co-founded by Hunter Biden.

Trump questioned why the money was provided to President Joe Biden’s son a decade ago when the elder Biden was vice president.

“She gave him $3.5 million so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer,” Trump said, speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump added that he wanted to know more about Hunter Biden’s ties with Ukrainian oligarch Nikolai Zlochevsky. Zlochevsky is the owner of Burisma Holdings, the energy firm that hired Hunter Biden in 2014 to sit on its board, paying him $83,333 a month – nearly $1 million a year – but reportedly cutting his monthly compensation in half only two months after his father’s second term as vice president ended, according to the New York Post.

“Now, you won't get the answer from Ukraine,” Trump said, making reference to his 2020 impeachment related to his asking Ukraine to investigate Biden’s business relationship with Burisma.

Trump added that he tried to speak about Hunter Biden’s business ties to oligarchs during the 2020 election but Fox News anchor Chris Wallace wouldn’t let him.

"How is it that the mayor of Moscow, his wife gave the Biden family three and a half million dollars? I think Putin now would be willing to probably give that answer," Trump said. "I'm sure he knows.”

Trump commented that while he was urging Putin would release any information he had on the Biden family’s business deals, he stressed that he acted more harshly against Putin than the Democrats while in office, blocking Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Europe, increasing sanctions on Russia, modernizing America’s nuclear arsenal, and insisting that NATO member states pay their share of the organization’s costs.

“I'm the best thing that ever happened to NATO, because I made them pay. So NATO has plenty of money now,” Trump said.

“And by the way, that's another, I'm the one who brought up Nord Stream 2. I'm the one that blocked it. I terminated it. They weren't gonna have it. [Biden] then opened it,” Trump said. “And then they say, 'He's so nice to Russia.' I'm the one that put the biggest sanctions on Russia.”