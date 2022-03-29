Former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro has resigned from the Biden Administration's negotiating team in the talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, Haaretz reported.

Shapiro was US Ambassador to Israel under former US President Barack Obama from 2011-2017. Shapiro continued to live in Israel following the end of his term and has worked as a researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

In August 2021, Shapiro was appointed by the State Department as US Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley's liaison to Israel. His job was to focus on coordination with Israel on Iran's aggression throughout the Middle East as well as the nuclear issue.

Shapiro will join the Atlantic Council, an American foreign policy think tank.

In January, three members of the American negotiating team quit over what they viewed as excessive concessions to Iran by Malley, including Richard Nephew, deputy special envoy to Iran.

Israel opposes the proposed revised nuclear deal as weaker than the original 2015 deal.

In addition, the Biden Administration is considering removing terrorism sanctions from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as part of negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.