The “Intrinsic Defender” naval exercise began this week (Sunday). This is the largest exercise to-date between the Israeli Navy and the U.S. Fifth Fleet. The exercise, which will last 10 days, is simultaneously taking place in the Mediterranean and the Red seas.



Participating in the exercise from the Israeli Navy will be approximately 300 regular servicemembers and commanders, two missile ships, a team from the Underwater Mission Unit, a team from the Snapir Unit (VBSS), and a medical team. Participating from the U.S. Fifth Fleet will be approximately 300 soldiers and commanders.



The exercise began with a joint briefing on the Red Sea region. The briefing was led by the Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, VADM David Saar Salama and the Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, Vice Admiral ( * * * ) Brad Cooper. This is VADM Cooper’s fourth visit to the Israeli Navy in his current position.



The exercise will simulate joint naval scenarios including naval combat, naval firing exercises, vessel protection, sabotage and neutralization of naval mines, search and rescue scenarios and providing medical aid at sea. The exercise aims to expand the Israeli Navy’s operational abilities and deepen the shared learning process.



“Intrinsic Defender” joins past exercises between the IDF and the United States Armed Forces in strengthening the operational capabilities and strategic partnership of the two militaries.



Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, VADM David Saar Salama, said: “The Israeli Navy and the U.S. Fifth Fleet are well aware of challenges in the naval arena. One of the ways to deal with these challenges is cooperation between friends, cooperation between nations. The United States is a very important ally of the State of Israel, the IDF and the Israeli Navy. We once again are at the beginning of another exercise – an exercise which will help us to improve and strengthen cooperation.”