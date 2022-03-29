In a situational assessment held yesterday (Monday) by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following the murderous terrorist attack in Hadera, Shabak officials proposed the demolition of the homes of terrorists with Israeli citizenship.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed opposition to the move, claiming that it could lead to disturbances of the peace and legal difficulties. The subject was not raised again

Military correspondent Yossi Yehoshua claims that the intelligence failure that led to the attack in Hadera is an expression of the wider abandonment of internal security, the results of which may be even more murderous. "Since the Operation Guardian of the Walls, this government has not been doing what is required and not drawing the lessons that it must from the ordeals it undergoes."

"Intelligence services can only help in those areas upon which they focus their attention. They have been looking outwards, and forgot to check within as well," Yehoshua claims.

"There is only one explanation for this: no one gave the required orders to confiscate the arsenal of weapons in Arab society or restore Israeli governance, and this led to growing religious and nationalist extremism in the Arab population. The strategic threat to the State of Israel is right in front of us, and must be fought by all security forces at once."