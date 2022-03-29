שריפת ענק בבית אריזה בבקעת הירדן כבאות והצלה

About 20 firefighters are working to contain a fire that broke out in a packing house in the Jordan Valley, where hazardous materials are also stored.

The fire continues to spread due to high winds in the area towards nearby fuel tanks. Monitoring forces operating at the scene to determine the danger of the hazardous materials.

Teams from the Jordan Valley Regional Council are on site and assisting workers and staff. There is currently no word on casualties or people trapped in the burning building.

Apparently, one of the refrigeration facilities in the factory burned down and there is second building that has caught fire fire. The commander of the Judea and Samaria district in the fire and rescue services, Tafser Shiko Bar Dov, reported that the fire continues to spread because of the winds, and that the fire is currently burning a packing house, nearby warehouses and greenhouses.

Firefighters are operating in a number of sectors in an attempt to contain the blaze before it spreads to nearby buildings.