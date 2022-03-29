Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with King Abdullah II at the Royal Palace in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Tuesday.

He wished His Majesty and the people of Jordan “Ramadan Kareem” ahead of the upcoming month of prayer and fasting.

The meeting focused on regional and security challenges, Gantz's office said in a statement.

During their meeting, Minister Gantz discussed the measures that Israel is planning to take in order to enable freedom of prayer in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria.

He also discussed the importance of security coordination during this period, as well as additional civilian measures that will benefit Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, and in Gaza and which will be implemented in accordance with the security interests of the State of Israel.

Minister Gantz emphasized the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability and the need to fight terrorism in all its forms, specifically to act forcefully against ISIS, which has coordinated the recent attacks in Israel.

Minister Gantz thanked the King for his leadership and positive influence in the region, and for his willingness to deepen peaceful relations and to expand cooperation between the Kingdom of Jordan and Israel in all areas.

The meeting comes amid reports that another Israeli minister, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor), secretly visited Jordan last Wednesday.

A report by Ma'ariv quoted a senior Israeli official as saying that the goal of the meeting was to coordinate ahead of Ramadan, so as to reduce tension and prevent an escalation in Jerusalem. The meeting was reportedly initiated by Jordan.