Germany’s soccer association on Monday condemned the behavior of a home supporter who is being investigated for giving the Nazi salute during Saturday's friendly win over Israel.

A 28-year-old man has been questioned by police after repeatedly giving the Nazi salute, which is banned in Germany, during the international in Sinsheim, reported the AFP news agency.

The German Football Association (DFB) said in a statement that it "strongly condemned the right-wing extremist incident".

"Discrimination in the form of insults or discrimination must have no place in football," the statement added.

This past October, during Union Berlin’s Conference League win over Maccabi Haifa, a group of fans carrying Israeli flags said they were targeted with antisemitic abuse from Union Berlin fans.

The youth division (“Junges Forum”) of the German-Israeli Society (“Deutsch-Israelische Gesellschaft” or JuFo DIG) said beer had been thrown on them and they were called "f****** Jews.”

The governing soccer authority in Europe, UEFA, later launched an investigation into the incident before announcing disciplinary measures against Union Berlin.

Union Berlin apologized for the antisemitic incident and later banned a supporter.