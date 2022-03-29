Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of Hamas, said on Monday that the Palestinian Arab uprising within the "occupied state" (Israel) has become a serious concern for the "occupation."

Speaking with the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen television network, Arouri noted that Operation Saif al-Quds (the round of military confrontation in May 2021 -ed.) revealed dangerous strategic aspects for Israel, and in particular due to the uprising of Israeli Arabs.

Arouri claimed that in May of 2021, Hamas was prepared for a war that could have gone on for many months, and added that if Israel continues its "aggression" today, Hamas will be ready for a comprehensive confrontation.

He further claimed that the next confrontation against Israel would have "a wider popular scope" (that is, a wider participation of the Palestinian Arab public in Judea and Samaria and Israel) and that it "would be a turning point in the history of the conflict with the occupation."

Referring to the wave of terror in Israel, Arouri said that the terrorist attacks in Hadera and Be'er Sheva illustrated that the Palestinians are united everywhere "against the occupation" and that Hamas and other resistance organizations have close cooperation.

In this context, Arouri noted that Hamas and Hezbollah hold regular meetings, some of them public and many of them without prior notice.

He invited the Palestinian Arab public in Judea and Samaria, the Gaza Strip, Israel and the Diaspora to participate in activities in honor of Land Day.