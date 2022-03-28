Water running in Nahal Og in the Judean desert, January 16, 2022

Dozens of Israeli schoolchildren were declared missing Monday, prompting police to launch search operations in the Judean Desert.

More than 40 children from grades five through eight went missing Monday after they lost their way during a field trip to the Nahal Og area of the Judean Desert.

A police search and rescue team, armed with drone surveillance aircraft, has been deployed to the area, and was joined in the searches by local volunteers.

Thus far, 18 students have been evacuated from the Nahal Og stream, while an additional 21 students have been spotted by police drones, with rescue teams en route.

The three remaining students have been spotted by a helicopter, and rescue teams are in contact with the three students.