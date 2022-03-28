A full 15,596 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Sunday, Israel's Health Ministry reported Monday morning.

The new cases represent 22.08% of those whose test results were received that day.

There are now 65,799 active COVID-19 cases in Israel.

Though the percentage of positive cases remains quite high, the infection coefficient, which indicates whether the pandemic is expanding or contracting, continues its decline, dropping to 1.28 from its high last week of 1.43.

Of 779 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 290 are in serious condition, among them 135 whose condition is critical. These include 20 patients on ECMO (heart and lung) machines, along with 114 intubated patients.

Meanwhile, 10,485 people have died of coronavirus in Israel since the start of the pandemic, including ten who died on Saturday and four who died on Friday.