Israeli football star Eran Zahavi, who plays as a forward for Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven and Israel's national team, has called the Arabs who perpetrated a shooting attack, "animals."

"Maybe we can wake up already?" he asked. "Maybe we can increase the severity of the punishments for terrorists? Maybe we can clean out the weapons circulating in the streets? Maybe we can give collective punishments to those places which produce terrorists?"

"Things can't continue this way," he insisted. "Animals!"

On Instagram, he wrote, "They make sure to remind us, again and again, that these terrorists were ISIS members and blah blah blah."

"People, wake up. Don't try to pretty things up. These are Arab Israelis from Umm al-Fahm! Please, stop trying to mislead the public."