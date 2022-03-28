Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday morning issued a statement responding to the identification of the Hadera shooting attack victims.

"The heart breaks over the deaths of Border Police officers Shirel Abukarat and Yezen Falah who fell defending civilians from abhorrent murderers," Bennett said.

"We will not forget their heroism."

He added, "I wish a full recovery to the wounded and send my most heartfelt condolences to the families."

"The second terrorist attack inside Israel by Islamic State supporters requires the security forces to adjust quickly to the new threat, and we will do so.

"I call on citizens to continue being alert. Together we will defeat this enemy as well."