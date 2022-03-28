A tense meeting took place on Sunday between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Channel 13 News reported that during the conversation, Gantz slammed Bennett's office for trying to thwart his participation in a summit in Ramallah with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Sources close to Bennett denied the allegations earlier on Sunday, but later in the evening they said that "the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister met and discussed a number of issues, including a meeting between the Defense Minister, the King of Jordan and the chairman of the Palestinian Authority. The meeting was held in good spirits."

Alongside this and despite Bennett's opposition to the idea, Gantz is expected to meet the two leaders soon.