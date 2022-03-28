Zehava Galon, former chairwoman of the Meretz party, on Sunday accused MK Bezalel Smotrich of trying to "ignite a fire" at the scene of the terrorist attack in Hadera.

Two Israelis were killed in the shooting attack in Hadera. The two terrorists who carried out the attack were killed by police officers.

"What a horrific shooting attack in Hadera, two people were killed and four were wounded. It is heartbreaking to see the sights," Galon tweeted.

She added, "And then Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) shows up. In order to ignite a fire. His history is well known, at least this time he did not bring 700 liters of fuel with him."