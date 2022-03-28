Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, condemned Sunday’s shooting attack in the city of Hadera, in which Border Police officers Yezan Falah and Shirel Abukarat were murdered.

“Join Secretary Blinken in standing with the people of Israel against this senseless violence – and sending my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad,” tweeted Thomas-Greenfield.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier condemned the attack as well.

“We condemn today’s terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel. Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the two terrorists who carried out the attack in Hadera are Ibrahim Agbaria and Ayman Agbaria, cousins ​​from Umm al-Fahm. Ibrahim was indicted in 2016 for attempting to join ISIS in Syria.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday night, saying the two terrorists pledged allegiance to the jihadist group.