At the conclusion of an assessment of the situation that took place on Sunday night, following the shooting attack in Hadera, the IDF Chief of Staff ordered the reinforcement of four battalions in Judea and Samaria.

The IDF is conducting an ongoing assessment of the situation, and the forces will prepare as required.

Meanwhile, the Israel Police will also be on high alert as of Monday, with police forces being deployed in all major centers and checkpoints.

Earlier, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived at the Hadera police station. He spoke to one of the members of the counterterrorism force who eliminated the terrorists who carried out the attack in the city and then held an assessment of the situation with the Public Security Minister, the Israel Police Inspector General, the Director of the ISA, the district police commander, the Border Police Commander and additional officials.

The two Border Police officers who were murdered in Sunday’s attack in Hadera were identified as Yezan Falah and Shirel Abukarat, both 19.

Falah, from Kisra-Sumei, enlisted in the Border Police about a year ago. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Abukarat, 19, a resident of Netanya, enlisted in the Border Police about six months ago. She is survived by her parents and a brother.

Meanwhile, the two terrorists who carried out the attack in Hadera are Ibrahim Agbaria and Ayman Agbaria, cousins ​​from Umm al-Fahm. Ibrahim was indicted in 2016 for attempting to join the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria.

The police said shortly before midnight that there were no civilians among those wounded in the shooting attack in Hadera.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the two terrorists pledged allegiance to the jihadist group.