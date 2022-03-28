US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Sunday’s terrorist attack in Hadera in which two Israelis were murdered.

“We condemn today’s terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel. Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the two terrorists who carried out the attack in Hadera are Ibrahim Agbaria and Ayman Agbaria, cousins ​​from Umm al-Fahm. Ibrahim was indicted in 2016 for attempting to join ISIS in Syria.

The police said shortly before midnight that there were no civilians among those wounded in the shooting attack in Hadera.

A total of 12 people were evacuated to Hillel Yaffe Hospital. One of them is in serious condition, one in moderate condition, three are in light condition - and the rest suffered shock. Two Israelis were killed in the attack - a man and a woman.

Blinken is currently in Israel, where he will participate in the Negev Summit together with the foreign ministers of Arab countries.