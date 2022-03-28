איתמר בן גביר ועמר בר לב בזירת הפיגוע כאן 11

The chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Party, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, arrived on Sunday evening at the scene of the terrorist attack in Hadera and interrupted the statement of Public Security Minister Omer Barlev.

Ben Gvir said to Barlev, "Are you not ashamed to come here? You should be ashamed. The most failed minister, the most left-wing minister, are you not ashamed? Is this once again settler violence?"

The Minister of Public Security replied, "You are nothing, I am not ashamed," and stopped his statement to the media.

Ben Gvir later said, "This government is a government that is held captive by the Muslim Brotherhood, it is a weak government that is unable to enter Rahat and Umm al-Fahm and stop the imams who incite to harm the Jews. The government is unable to return to targeted eliminations and we see the consequences of the weakness of this government."