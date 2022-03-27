MK Mansour Abbas, chairman of the Ra’am party, on Sunday evening issued a statement condemning the attack in the city of Hadera in which two officers were killed and four others were wounded.

"I condemn the heinous crime in the city of Hadera, and say that it is a heinous ISIS terrorism that does not represent Arab society in Israel, which seeks a dignified life within the rule of law, and within a system of values ​​that respects and sanctifies human life, Arab and Jewish life, and values ​​of peace and tolerance," he said.

The chairman of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, MK Ayman Odeh, said that "the murderous attack in Hadera today is a shocking crime. There is and can be no justification for harming civilians. These acts have nothing to do with the political fight the Arab public is waging for its rights. This is not their way and never will be."

Odeh added that "the Arab public is far from ISIS and its radical and dangerous doctrine and it has condemned this doctrine for many years. Our way is a non-violent struggle, so it has been and so it will be. In these difficult hours, we call on the public, Arabs and Jews, to act responsibly."