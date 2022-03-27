MK Nir Barkat (Likud) called on Israeli gun owners to carry their firearms with them at all times, and to be prepared to gun down terrorists should they be present at the scene of an attack.

Barkat, the former Mayor of Jerusalem, tweeted Sunday night following the deadly shooting attack in Hadera, urged licensed gun owners to remain armed at all times.

“The scenes from the deadly attack in Hadera are disturbing,” tweeted Barkat. “I offer my condolences to the families of the murdered, and I join the whole country in praying for the wounded victims’ recovery.”

“I call on citizens who are licensed to carry [guns] to keep their weapons on their person, and to be prepared to confront and neutralize any terrorist immediately. The police on their own cannot handle the many threats, therefore it is incumbent on citizens to carry the burden of self-defense.”

Barkat also called on the government to loosen gun ownership laws, making it easier for ex-soldiers leaving the army to purchase firearms.

“The government must change its policies and instead of preventing [gun ownership], it must allow demobilized soldiers from combat units to immediately be able to receive a gun license and to own a gun in order to neutralize terrorists as quickly as possible. Every disgusting terrorist who tries to murder Jews should know that his blood will be on his own head.”