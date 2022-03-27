A total of 1,119 Ukrainian civilians have been reported killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, the United Nations said Sunday.

According to data collected by the United Nations Human Rights Office, from the beginning of the war through Saturday, 1,119 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 1,790 more wounded.

Of the 1,119 civilians killed, 99 were children.

The death toll only includes confirmed fatalities, and the UN estimates that the number of civilians killed is likely far higher, with reports slow to come in from areas close to the front, and serious delays in confirming reports of casualties.

Reports have been sporadic from the Mariupol area, a southern port besieged by the Russian military, along with Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Trostianets in the Sumy region, Izium in the Kharkiv region, and Popasna and Rubizhne in the Luhansk region.

A majority of Ukrainian civilians killed in the war died as a result of large explosives landing in populated areas, mostly missiles, bombs, rockets, and artillery, the UN said.