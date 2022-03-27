It was the end of their first date and Yair and Rachel were starting to worry. It seemed the worst case scenario was taking place: They really liked each other.

Why would this be bad news? Well, because then they’d have to tell each other the truth.

“Ever since my father passed away,” began Rachel nervously, “things have been difficult.”

Yair’s eyes opened wide. “Ever since my father passed away, we have struggled too.”

The young boy & girl opened up and found that they had shockingly similar “secrets.” Both of them had lived in poverty since their fathers had passed away at a tragically young age. Yair’s father from cancer, Rachel’s in a car crash just outside her house. They had both been raised by amazingly strong single mothers who gave them everything they could, despite having nearly nothing. They truly understood each other.

Before long, the two were engaged. Planning the wedding, however, has brought up all of their pain. Their mothers have nothing to offer them in terms of financial help. Now they must face the task of affording a hall, a wedding dress, clothing for the siblings, food, sheva brachos, an apartment, and more. They are on their own, and not sure where to turn for help.

“I wish I could afford to get my kallah a real ring,” said Yair. “But my family’s struggling to even pay the rent.”

“It’s ok, I understand,” says Rachel. “We don’t have anything either. I just want to get married and start our new life, now that I have found my soulmate.”

A Vaad HaRabbanim hachnasat kallah fund is open to help the young couple afford the basics to get married during this very vulnerable time. Any and all help is desperately needed.