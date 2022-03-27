MDA responders and volunteers with Hatzalah of Petah Tikva were summoned to a matzah factory in the area, on Hayetzira Street, after a report was received of a young man in his twenties who had been injured by machinery.

Responders and volunteers arrived together with MDA paramedics and treated the young man, whose hand had become stuck in one of the factory's machines. He was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

Ophir Yitzhak and Moshe Horowitz of MDA-Hatzalah Petah Tikva related, "When we reached the scene we found a man who had been injured with serious wounds to his hand after it became trapped in a piece of machinery. We gave him first aid treatment including staunching the bleeding and he was swiftly evacuated to hospital in an MDA mobile intensive care unit."

Shlomi Koritz of United Hatzalah added, "When I reached the scene, I was told that a young man had been injured after his arm was trapped in a dough-rolling machine while he was working in the matzah-baking factory. I provided him with first aid and he was then transported to Beilinson hospital, in moderate condition."

United Hatzalah's spokesperson stressed the need to take safety precautions while preparing for Pesach and while backing matzot, in order to avert tragic consequences.