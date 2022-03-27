Zeev Hever, the director-general of the Amana movement and one of the leaders of the Yesha Council, has excoriated the Bennett-Lapid government for its freeze on construction in Judea and Samaria.

Hever, who has refrained from making public statements in recent years, arrived at the protest encampment outside the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday and said in a statement to the media: "This government is abandoning the citizens of Israel and has no right to exist. It should cease to exist."

Also speaking at the protest was Yesha Council chair David Elhayani, who said: "As chairman of the Yesha Council I supported this government but recently things have changed a little. Defense Minister Gantz has violated coalition agreements. There has been an increase in terrorism in Judea and Samaria. Gantz has also frozen all construction planning in Judea and Samaria. We cannot continue with this state of affairs.

"The Defense Ministry is taking aggressive action to destroy Jewish homes," Elhayani accused. "Gantz is handing over our national home to the Palestinians and undermining our security. Unless things change, this government should be overthrown."

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, added, "We are not fourth-class citizens in this country. This government has awared prizes for terrorism. The government is freezing construction in Judea and Samaria and losing control in the Negev, in Lod, and in Jerusalem. This government has no right to exist. We are done with being fourth-class citizens," he stressed.

Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Ganz also expressed harsh criticism of the current government. "This government is abandoning the security of Israeli citizens and the Land of Israel. Terrorism is on the increase throughout the country. This government is freezing construction in Judea and Samaria and giving the Arabs our land. This government needs to go home. We will overthrow the government in order to protect the residents of the State of Israel."

The head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, Yochai Dimari, added: "We are asking for life, and that means more residents and more homes. We are calling on the government to stop discrimination. If the government wants to live out its term in office, it must change its path."

Yesha Council director-general Yigal Dilmoni noted that, "Israel's Prime Minister is a man who was once the chairman of the Yesha Council. He sat with us and told us himself that freezing construction in Judea and Samaria is dangerous. I address you now, personally, and tell you that the government you head has no right to exist until it makes the decision to stop the freeze.

"We will not cease our struggle until this government falls," Dilmoni vowed, still addressing Bennett. "Tell Gantz to resume construction in Judea and Samaria."