More than 250 residents of Gush Shilo, along with the head of the Binyamin Regional Council Yisrael Gantz, demonstrated on Saturday night at the entrance to the Palestinian Arab village of Sinjil, near Highway 60, in protest of the recent increase in Palestinian terrorist incidents.

The protesters claim that, in recent months, deterrence has eroded and the Palestinian Arabs are only increasing their riots, which are spread across all hours of the day.

At the start of the demonstration, there was an attempt by Palestinian Arab rioters to disrupt it, but these were handled by the army and the police.

Speaking during the demonstration, Gantz demanded that the Minister of Defense and the Prime Minister restore security and deterrence. "We are forced to protest wherever there is no security. We highly appreciate the army and officers but the political echelon must allow them to step up and eradicate the rioters' motivation to go out and harm."

During the month of March, there has an increase in Arab terrorist incidents in Binyamin, according to the security center of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council.