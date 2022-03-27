Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday demanded Western nations provide his country with a fraction of the military hardware in their stock piles, Reuters reported.

Several countries have promised to send anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms but Zelenskyy said Kyiv needed tanks, planes and anti-ship systems.

"That is what our partners have, that is what is just gathering dust there. This is all for not only the freedom of Ukraine, but for the freedom of Europe," he said in a late night video address, according to Reuters.

Ukraine needed just 1% of NATO's aircraft and 1% of its tanks and would not ask for more, he said.

"We've already been waiting 31 days. Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it really still Moscow, because of intimidation?" added Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian President has in the past urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning its member states would be attacked by Russia.

"If you don't close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory," Zelenskyy said in a video address two weeks ago.

The White House reacted coolly to Zelenskyy’s proposal, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters that US participation in such a move would be tantamount to a direct conflict with Moscow.

"A no-fly zone would require implementation," she said, adding it would require "deploying US military to enforce, which would be ... potentially a direct conflict, and potentially a war with Russia, which is something we are not planning to be a part of."

Earlier this month, Washington rejected a surprise offer by Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to a US base in Germany to be used to replenish Ukraine's air force.