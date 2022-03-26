A Quinnipiac University poll released earlier this month asked nearly 1,500 Americans whether, if we were invaded by Russia, they would stay and fight to defend America or leave.

The results were disappointing.

Fewer than half of Democrats said they would fight. In contrast, 68% of Republicans said they would protect their homeland, while only one in four said they would flee. About 57% of independents would stand their ground.

The poll also broke down among age, and the 18-34 demographic was the only group where a majority would abandon their country.

Though the poll didn’t elaborate, I bet the response breakdown was regional too. This is not a pure question of patriotism, per se, but of values and life experience.

Rural and suburban Americans enjoy firearms for protection and recreation. Many urban Americans don’t understand this, and mainly think of guns as weapons used by criminals. I’ve lived around both groups.

Imagine if that polling question were asked in 1941 or even 2001. One need only look at how the country rallied after Pearl Harbor or 9/11 to know that Americans’ love for the flag was deeply felt across all segments of society. What explains the current ambivalence and outright contempt held by some for our country? It’s mostly because our political leaders, media, and educators too often tell the American people their country is not worth defending.

Recall when Barack Obama took office and quickly embarked on a world tour to apologize for America’s supposed history of malign behavior.

The former community organizer did not understand American exceptionalism. Although it required complete historical ignorance, Obama’s warped view was that we are an ordinary country. His message was damaging to U.S. security. Why would someone be motivated to join the military and possibly sacrifice their life for such a mundane cause?

Obama’s mainstreaming of the odious social justice agenda has contributed to the infuriating conclusion reached by many that America is not worth defending.

Libel claiming we are “systemically racist” is appalling, yet a walk around most college campuses confirms it’s a common thought. This has been the cornerstone of the woke movement since Obama was elected and helps explain why so few Democrats will fight against an enemy.

America’s unparalleled progress does not matter to the woke, because we were founded upon the great evil of slavery; therefore they denigrate all institutions.

Critical race theory, which Democrats originally denied existed, then obfuscated its nefarious aims, is another culprit, since it permeates schools across the country. This indoctrination is particularly insidious because children are taught to loathe themselves and their country. It is no coincidence that Republicans are more opposed than Democrats to teaching CRT in our schools, more likely to defend our country, and value free speech.

While children are given little input into what they are taught, the same cannot be said of private corporations. Employees are now required to accept so-called “White Privilege” bigotry in seminars on “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.” No matter how asinine the premise, America’s business community is desperate to prove they aren’t inherently racist.

In reality, it’s a false narrative, advanced for the purpose of assuaging wealthy guilt-laden business leaders, while everyday people have graver concerns.

A nation is only as strong as the citizens willing to fight for it. These aforementioned maladies will continue so long as our political leaders, corporate overlords, media elites, and vituperative “educators” continue telling citizens to hate America. President Joe Biden long ago surrendered to the hard left wing of his party and continues to promote social justice activism, a clear and present danger to the security of our nation.

A.J. Kaufman is a columnist for Alpha News where this article first appeared.. His work has appeared in RealClearPolitics, the Baltimore Sun, Florida Sun-Sentinel, Indianapolis Star, Orange County Register, St. Cloud Times, Star-Tribune, and across the Internet. He's also a semi-frequent guest on The Ed Morrissey Show, as well as KNSI and KTRH radio. The author of three books, Kaufman previously worked as a school teacher and military historian.