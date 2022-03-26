The heads of numerous local authorities from Judea and Samaria will arrive Sunday to declare their protest against the ongoing settlement freeze in front of the Prime Minister's Office.

This is the first time in the last 15 years that the Yesha Council has publicly called for the overthrow of a government on account of a settlement freeze.

Last Sunday, the heads of regional councils in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley canceled their planned meeting with Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White). In a statement to the Defense Minister's Office, the heads of the councils stated that they were not prepared to agree with the situation, in which construction in Judea and Samaria was not promoted.

"In recent years, a meeting has been held regularly every three months so that it was possible to work in an orderly manner. On the basis of the coalition agreements signed on the eve of the formation of the current government, it was agreed to continue the status quo on political issues and government policy regarding the continuation of construction in the settlements as it was in the previous government," the council leaders wrote.

"Despite this, unfortunately in the last year there was only one such meeting, in which some of the approved plans were not advanced," the heads of the councils said.

According to them, "As long as a date for the next meeting is not published, we see no point in holding a meeting with you and we do not intend to attend. If a date is received, we will be happy to come and meet on this and other issues. "

The head of the Efrat Council, Oded Revivi, whose name appeared in the announcement of the heads of the councils, denied any connection to it.

"Contrary to a message published in my name without my consent, I have always believed in dialogue, even with those who do not agree with me," he said. "Boycotting a meeting does not advance settlement by even a single brick."