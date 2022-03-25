British police have arrested a 20-year old suspect after Jews in the Edgware section of London were pelted with eggs on multiple occasions between March 12 and March 18.

In one of the incidents, people inside a silver Ford Mondeo threw eggs at Jews outside a synagogue. There are three synagogues in Edgware.

The suspect has been charged with racially aggravated assault and has been released on bail pending further inquiries, London police said.

“This was an appalling set of antisemitic attacks by people who went out to deliberately target Jewish people on the streets of London,” the Community Security Trust told the Daily Mail.

They said that they are working closely with the police on their investigation. “Hopefully this arrest will deter others from doing anything similar.”

Police said that multiple witnesses have contacted them with information and footage of the egg attacks.

Last year in the UK, there were 1,288 hate crimes against Jews.

