Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday thanked Israel for the field hospital it has set up in Ukraine.

“Grateful to the State of Israel for setting up the Shining Star field hospital in Lviv region. I thank its team of Israeli physicians and paramedics for their important humanitarian mission and tireless work to help Ukrainian men, women, and children at this difficult time,” he tweeted.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid responded to Kuleba and wrote, "Whoever saves a single life, it is as if they've saved the entire world. Israel will continue to assist the Ukrainian people in their hour of need.”

On Thursday, it was announced that thus far, 268 refugees have been treated at the field hospital in Ukraine, which is being operated by the Foreign Ministry and Health Ministry through the Sheba Medical Center, Schneider Hospital, Clalit health fund, and medical teams from additional hospitals.

Of all patients, 17 have been hospitalized and 184 have been discharged. A total of 5,779 laboratory tests have been performed thus far. The staff have treated 150 women, 77 men, and 41 children, some of whom were suffering from high blood pressure and other chronic illnesses.

Today, a 16-year-old boy was operated on after being diagnosed with appendicitis at the field hospital. The boy was accompanied to his surgery at a local hospital by Dr. Michael Segal of the Schneider Centre for Paediatrics and Dr. Adam Goldstein of Wolfson Hospital, who operated on him together with a local surgeon. The surgery was successful, and the boy is now recovering.

All of the field hospital’s activities have been made possible by the Schusterman Philanthropy, which donates to national and social projects in Israel and the JDC, and other donors.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)