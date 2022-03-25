Spotify announced on Friday it will suspend its streaming service in Russia in response to the country's new media law, Reuters reported.

Russia's new legislation makes it illegal to report any event that could discredit the Russian military.

Spotify earlier this month closed its Russia-based office and removed Russian state-sponsored content from its service.

“We have closed our office in Russia until further notice,” the company announced in a statement, citing Russia’s “unprovoked attack against Ukraine.”

Earlier this week, a Moscow court banned Facebook and Instagram for what it deemed “extremist activity” in a case against their parent company, Meta.

The Tverskoy District Court fulfilled a request from prosecutors to outlaw Meta Platforms Inc. and banned Facebook and Instagram. Russian prosecutors have accused the social media platforms of ignoring government requests to remove what they described as fake news about Russian military actions in Ukraine and calls for anti-war protests in Russia.

Meta was one of several companies that took action against Russia at the start of the war in Ukraine, announcing that it would be restricting access to Russian state-controlled media in Europe, including RT and Sputnik, following “requests from a number of governments and the EU.”

Meta added that content from Russia state-controlled media would be demoted on Facebook and Instagram, and that links from those outlets would be labeled in order to give “context” to people who do access them.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Meta’s head of security policy, also announced that Facebook would allow Ukrainian users to lock their social media profiles for added security.

