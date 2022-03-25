A teenager fell to his death from a 430-foot tall amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

The ride at Icon Park sends people into a free fall that reaches speeds of up to 75 miles per hour, Fox News reported.

The 14-year old boy was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. Witnesses told deputies that they saw someone fall off the Orlando Free Fall ride. The ride will stay closed while the investigation is in progress.

The teenager had been fastened into his seat but it was not clear if the boy's safety harness malfunctioned. The boy seemed to have slipped from his seat, Spectrum 13 reported.

The ride holds up to 30 passengers, and send them crashing down 400 feet at a 30-degree angle. In October, Icon Park said in a press release that the ride was the "world's tallest free-standing drop tower." The ride opened in December.

A park spokesperson said that the attraction would be closed "indefinitely," WFTF in Orlando reported.

"Again, our hearts are broken for the family of that young man," he said. "And again, we're going to do everything we can to work with the investigative authorities to get to the matter of this."