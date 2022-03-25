The Russian Ministry of Defense announced at noon (Friday) that the first phase of the military operation in Ukraine has been largely completed and that Russia will now focus on the "complete liberation" of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

The announcement is thought to indicate that Russia was unprepared for the degree of resistance it has thus far experienced.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian forces have suffered 1351 dead and 3,825 wounded since the beginning of the operation.

US President Biden has landed in Poland. He will receive a briefing on the humanitarian situation of Ukrainian refugees, as well as meet American soldiers stationed in the country

Ukrainian Deputy Chief of Staff Oleksandr Rozevich commented that "The Russians do not have the ability and forces now to occupy Kyiv, neither now nor in the near future." Regarding the possibility that Belarus might enter the war alongside Russia, he commented that "We are prepared for the worst-case scenario."

Rozevich commented that he does not believe Russia will employ unconventional weapons. "If they use nuclear weapons it will mean the end of Russia. Although I am not sure they won't use it, I don't think they will."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed with him the war in Ukraine, amid Western demands that China refrain from providing aid to Russia.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has commented that "I spoke with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recently, and we agreed that peace must be rached. The Russians want peace as well."